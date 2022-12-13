Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Non-flyable F-35C airframe lifted by CH-53K

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    A non-flyable F-35C Lightning II airframe is flown as part of a CH-53K King Stallion external load certification lift Dec. 13, 2022, at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. The structure is from the first F-35C carrier variant aircraft, CF-1, a former developmental flight test jet from the Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force (ITF). ITF test teams collaborated with Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) and a Marine helicopter support team with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group to conduct the lift. (U.S. Navy video by Dane Wiedmann)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 15:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871444
    VIRIN: 221213-O-ZB537-653
    Filename: DOD_109421339
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 

    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11

    This work, Non-flyable F-35C airframe lifted by CH-53K, by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VMX 1
    CH 53K King Stallion
    NAS Patuxent River
    PAX River F 35 ITF
    F 35C Lightning II

