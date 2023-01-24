Active duty Coast Guard members and civilian employees in Juneau, Alaska, describe their experience providing engineering support for the Coast Guard in the last frontier. Learn how every Coast Guard mission begins and ends at a shore facility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau/Edited by Lt. j.g. Kyle Hansen)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871441
|VIRIN:
|230124-G-G0217-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109421305
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|JUNEAU, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Civil Engineering Unit Juneau: Every Coast Guard Mission Begins and Ends at a Shore Facility, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT