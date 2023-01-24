Civil Engineering Unit Juneau: Every Coast Guard Mission Begins and Ends at a Shore Facility

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Active duty Coast Guard members and civilian employees in Juneau, Alaska, describe their experience providing engineering support for the Coast Guard in the last frontier. Learn how every Coast Guard mission begins and ends at a shore facility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit Juneau/Edited by Lt. j.g. Kyle Hansen)