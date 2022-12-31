Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct an operational rehearsal exercise of the M119 Howitzer, Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Julio Hernandez and Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes).
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 14:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871439
|VIRIN:
|221231-A-TA175-914
|Filename:
|DOD_109421263
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers fire M119 Howitzers in Iraq, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
