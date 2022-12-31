Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard Soldiers fire M119 Howitzers in Iraq

    IRAQ

    12.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conduct an operational rehearsal exercise of the M119 Howitzer, Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 31, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Julio Hernandez and Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes).

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871439
    VIRIN: 221231-A-TA175-914
    Filename: DOD_109421263
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: IQ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard Soldiers fire M119 Howitzers in Iraq, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

