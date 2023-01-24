Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. The “Juniper” series of events are designed to test collective U.S.-Israeli readiness and improve the interoperability of defense systems. These exercises offer prime opportunities for USCENTCOM and the IDF to partner and innovate together, solidifying the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel while contributing to regional stability. (Courtesy video from the IDF Spokesperson Unit)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 14:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871433
|VIRIN:
|230124-D-D0477-001
|PIN:
|230124
|Filename:
|DOD_109421181
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, CENTCOM and IDF Juniper Oak 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT