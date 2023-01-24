Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM and IDF Juniper Oak 2023

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. The “Juniper” series of events are designed to test collective U.S.-Israeli readiness and improve the interoperability of defense systems. These exercises offer prime opportunities for USCENTCOM and the IDF to partner and innovate together, solidifying the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel while contributing to regional stability. (Courtesy video from the IDF Spokesperson Unit)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871433
    VIRIN: 230124-D-D0477-001
    PIN: 230124
    Filename: DOD_109421181
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    CENTCOM
    interoperability
    Israel
    IDF
    JuniperOak2023

