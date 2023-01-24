Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group implement virtual reality training at MacDill Force Base, Florida. Maj. Oruaro Idudhe, 6th MDG Education and Training flight chief, discusses the benefits the clinic has seen since its introduction.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 13:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871432
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-IA158-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109421177
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th MDG makes virtual reality a reality, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT