Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th MDG makes virtual reality a reality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group implement virtual reality training at MacDill Force Base, Florida. Maj. Oruaro Idudhe, 6th MDG Education and Training flight chief, discusses the benefits the clinic has seen since its introduction.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 13:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871432
    VIRIN: 230124-F-IA158-1002
    Filename: DOD_109421177
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th MDG makes virtual reality a reality, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual reality
    MacDill
    education
    training
    innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT