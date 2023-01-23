CMSgt Paul Kerchum Tribute - Bataan Death March

CMSgt (retired) Paul Kerchum, a Bataan Death March survivor, served 8 years in the Army and 21 in the Air Force, retiring in 1966. In 1942, 75,000 American and Filipino troops surrendered at the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines. They were forced on what was later named the Bataan Death March. During the 65-mile march, prisoners of war were beaten, starved, and thousands died or were killed. Chief Kerchum passed away in December 2022.
