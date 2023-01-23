Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSgt Paul Kerchum Tribute - Bataan Death March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    CMSgt (retired) Paul Kerchum, a Bataan Death March survivor, served 8 years in the Army and 21 in the Air Force, retiring in 1966. In 1942, 75,000 American and Filipino troops surrendered at the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines. They were forced on what was later named the Bataan Death March. During the 65-mile march, prisoners of war were beaten, starved, and thousands died or were killed. Chief Kerchum passed away in December 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871430
    VIRIN: 230123-F-HK977-398
    Filename: DOD_109421119
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    World War II
    Airman
    Bataan Death March
    CMSgt
    Kerchum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT