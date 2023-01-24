U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard - Sailors, Take Up the Challenge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Watch as Command Master Chief of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG) Chief Paul R. McCrory showcases the USNG's four specialty platoons and the steps needed in order to become a member of the distinguished Ceremonial Guard.



Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.