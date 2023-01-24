Watch as Command Master Chief of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG) Chief Paul R. McCrory showcases the USNG's four specialty platoons and the steps needed in order to become a member of the distinguished Ceremonial Guard.
Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871428
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-DD308-059
|Filename:
|DOD_109421109
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard - Sailors, Take Up the Challenge, by PO3 Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT