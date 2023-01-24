Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard - Sailors, Take Up the Challenge

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oliver Serna 

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard

    Watch as Command Master Chief of the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard (USNCG) Chief Paul R. McCrory showcases the USNG's four specialty platoons and the steps needed in order to become a member of the distinguished Ceremonial Guard.

    Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of our nation’s most prestigious ceremonies, including Presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871428
    VIRIN: 230124-N-DD308-059
    Filename: DOD_109421109
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

