    2023 Airshow and Stem Expo at Scott Air Force Base (Web Version)

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Wyatt  

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Promotion video for the 2023 Airshow and Stem Expo at Scott Air Force Base

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871413
    VIRIN: 221206-F-LS471-1002
    Filename: DOD_109420805
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Airshow and Stem Expo at Scott Air Force Base (Web Version), by TSgt Patrick Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow

