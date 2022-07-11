Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATC Strong

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Video by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    TSgt Courtney Way tells her mental health story and how it has affected her career so far.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 09:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871410
    VIRIN: 230124-F-TI822-001
    Filename: DOD_109420728
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATC Strong, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Traffic Controller
    Keesler Air Force Base
    ATC
    ATC Strong

