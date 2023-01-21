A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew dropped lifesaving supplies to people on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Jan. 21, 2023. The people were rescued and transferred to Bahamian authorities on Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871407
|VIRIN:
|230123-G-OS599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109420699
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ANGUILLA CAY, BS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami airdrops supplies on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS
