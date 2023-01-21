Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami airdrops supplies on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas

    ANGUILLA CAY, BAHAMAS

    01.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew dropped lifesaving supplies to people on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, Jan. 21, 2023. The people were rescued and transferred to Bahamian authorities on Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871407
    VIRIN: 230123-G-OS599-1001
    Filename: DOD_109420699
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ANGUILLA CAY, BS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    weeklyvideos
    opsew
    OVS

