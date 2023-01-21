Coast Guard rescues 2 people from Bahamian Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew spotted two people waving for help on Angulla Cay, Bahamas, Jan.21, 2023. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J Groll)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871406
|VIRIN:
|230121-G-OS599-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_109420669
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
