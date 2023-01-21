Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people from Bahamian Island

    BAHAMAS

    01.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry law enforcement aircrew spotted two people waving for help on Angulla Cay, Bahamas, Jan.21, 2023. The people were transferred to Bahamian authorities on Jan. 24, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J Groll)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871406
    VIRIN: 230121-G-OS599-1000
    Filename: DOD_109420669
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: BS

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people from Bahamian Island, by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

