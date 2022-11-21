The Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing showcase a few of their defining moments from 2022. They continue to lead and accelerate change for the future, constantly proving what is possible in the Air Force's newest tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871404
|VIRIN:
|221121-Z-TW741-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109420655
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 157th ARW 2022 Year in Review, by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
