    157th ARW 2022 Year in Review

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing showcase a few of their defining moments from 2022. They continue to lead and accelerate change for the future, constantly proving what is possible in the Air Force's newest tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 09:13
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 221121-Z-TW741-1001
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US

    Air National Guard
    Milestone
    Air Force
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    2022

