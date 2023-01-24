Patient Portal: Canceling an Appointment

Watch this video for step-by-step instructions on how to cancel an appointment on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 08:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871402
|VIRIN:
|230124-D-MT464-1914
|Filename:
|DOD_109420590
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
