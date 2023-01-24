AFN Kaiserslautern - Defense Commissary Agency Game Show Spot

AFN Kaiserslautern hosts a live game show with the Defense Commissary Agency every Monday at 7 a.m. with the Defense Commissary Agency. Listeners can call the studio to guess the price of retail store items and win prizes from the Ramstein Air Base and Vogelweh Military Complex Commissaries. (Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)
|01.24.2023
|01.24.2023 08:42
|Commercials
|871400
|230124-F-GM327-1001
|DOD_109420545
|00:00:15
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
