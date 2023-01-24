AFN Kaiserslautern - Defense Commissary Agency Game Show Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Kaiserslautern hosts a live game show with the Defense Commissary Agency every Monday at 7 a.m. with the Defense Commissary Agency. Listeners can call the studio to guess the price of retail store items and win prizes from the Ramstein Air Base and Vogelweh Military Complex Commissaries. (Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)