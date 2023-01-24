Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kaiserslautern - Defense Commissary Agency Game Show Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN Kaiserslautern hosts a live game show with the Defense Commissary Agency every Monday at 7 a.m. with the Defense Commissary Agency. Listeners can call the studio to guess the price of retail store items and win prizes from the Ramstein Air Base and Vogelweh Military Complex Commissaries. (Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 871400
    VIRIN: 230124-F-GM327-1001
    Filename: DOD_109420545
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kaiserslautern - Defense Commissary Agency Game Show Spot, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    game show
    Ramstein Air Base
    Defense Commissary Agency
    AFN Europe
    AFN Kaiserslautern

