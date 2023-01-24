A short compilation of some of the events happening within 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division over the last two weeks prior to January 24, 2023 while deployed to South Korea in support of KRF-12. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 01:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871389
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-TD292-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109420254
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Seizing The High Ground | Jan 24 SITREP Video, by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
