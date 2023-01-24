Seizing The High Ground | Jan 24 SITREP Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short compilation of some of the events happening within 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division over the last two weeks prior to January 24, 2023 while deployed to South Korea in support of KRF-12. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh)