    Seizing The High Ground | Jan 24 SITREP Video

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2ID Rotational BDE

    A short compilation of some of the events happening within 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division over the last two weeks prior to January 24, 2023 while deployed to South Korea in support of KRF-12. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 01:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871389
    VIRIN: 220124-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_109420254
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: KR

    2nd infantry division

