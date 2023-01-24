Pacific News: January 24, 2023

On this Pacific News: Soldiers conduct the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Year Competition in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons from Germany arrive at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, and U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participate in an appointment ceremony for a new command master chief at Camp Kinser, Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 00:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|871388
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109420194
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
