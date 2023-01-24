Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: January 24, 2023

    JAPAN

    01.24.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Soldiers conduct the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the Year Competition in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons from Germany arrive at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, and U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Logistics Group participate in an appointment ceremony for a new command master chief at Camp Kinser, Okinawa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 871388
    VIRIN: 230124-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109420194
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    news
    Japan
    Korea
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

