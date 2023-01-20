Pacific News: January 20, 2023

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with the 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III MEF Information Group, set up satellites in preparation for Exercise Azure Dragon, U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly Atmospheric Rivers Missions in the Pacific Ocean, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District, continues construction of the 16/34 runway on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 00:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|871387
|VIRIN:
|230120-M-AS595-105
|Filename:
|DOD_109420136
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
