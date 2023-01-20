Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: January 20, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.20.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with the 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III MEF Information Group, set up satellites in preparation for Exercise Azure Dragon, U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly Atmospheric Rivers Missions in the Pacific Ocean, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District, continues construction of the 16/34 runway on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 00:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 871387
    VIRIN: 230120-M-AS595-105
    Filename: DOD_109420136
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: January 20, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn
    news
    pacific
    update
    usindopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT