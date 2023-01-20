Pacific News: January 20, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines with the 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III MEF Information Group, set up satellites in preparation for Exercise Azure Dragon, U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron fly Atmospheric Rivers Missions in the Pacific Ocean, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District, continues construction of the 16/34 runway on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.