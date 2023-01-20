Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing off Texas coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew approaches and observes a seized lancha sinking off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 20, 2023. The boat crew interdicted the lancha, which was sinking upon arriving on scene, and transferred the four Mexican fishermen aboard to Customs and Border Protection agents ashore for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station South Padre Island)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 21:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871384
    VIRIN: 230120-G-G0108-2001
    Filename: DOD_109420009
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing off Texas coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Texas
    South Padre Island
    Lancha

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT