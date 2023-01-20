Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew illegally fishing off Texas coast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871384" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft–Law Enforcement crew approaches and observes a seized lancha sinking off the southern Texas coast, Jan. 20, 2023. The boat crew interdicted the lancha, which was sinking upon arriving on scene, and transferred the four Mexican fishermen aboard to Customs and Border Protection agents ashore for processing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Station South Padre Island)