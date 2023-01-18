HC-130 training b-roll

B-roll of a HC-130J Combat King, assigned to the 34th Weapons School Squadron, perform routine training Jan. 18, 2023, at Nellis Air Force, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 19:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871376
|VIRIN:
|230118-F-YO028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109419869
|Length:
|00:06:45
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
