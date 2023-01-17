Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH-60 training b-roll

    NV, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-roll of anHH-60G and HH-60W Pave Hawks, assigned to the 34th Weapons School Squadron, perform routine training on Jan. 18, 2023, at Nellis Air Force, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871368
    VIRIN: 230117-F-YO028-1001
    Filename: DOD_109419791
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH-60 training b-roll, by A1C Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airforce
    nellis afb
    ACC
    nellis
    HH-60G
    mission
    training
    34th WPS
    HH-60W
    34th Weapons School Squadron

