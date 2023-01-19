U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 104th Fighter Squadron and various units from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, arrive at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, on Jan. 19, 2023, to participate in exercise Sunshine Rescue which will take place through Jan. 28, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. Sunshine Rescue training exercise is a National Guard Bureau special focused event that will execute traditional Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) capabilities with forward-edge ground force tactics, techniques, and procedures while utilizing advanced command and control technologies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 17:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871365
|VIRIN:
|230119-Z-PJ280-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109419784
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolts arrive at Air Dominance Center for Sunshine Rescue, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT