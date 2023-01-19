Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolts arrive at Air Dominance Center for Sunshine Rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 104th Fighter Squadron and various units from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, arrive at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, on Jan. 19, 2023, to participate in exercise Sunshine Rescue which will take place through Jan. 28, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. Sunshine Rescue training exercise is a National Guard Bureau special focused event that will execute traditional Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) capabilities with forward-edge ground force tactics, techniques, and procedures while utilizing advanced command and control technologies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)