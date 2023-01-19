Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolts arrive at Air Dominance Center for Sunshine Rescue

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 104th Fighter Squadron and various units from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, arrive at the Air Dominance Center, a Combat Readiness Training Center, on Jan. 19, 2023, to participate in exercise Sunshine Rescue which will take place through Jan. 28, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. Sunshine Rescue training exercise is a National Guard Bureau special focused event that will execute traditional Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) capabilities with forward-edge ground force tactics, techniques, and procedures while utilizing advanced command and control technologies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871365
    VIRIN: 230119-Z-PJ280-3001
    Filename: DOD_109419784
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolts arrive at Air Dominance Center for Sunshine Rescue, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Combat Search and Rescue
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Air Dominance Center
    Sunshine Rescue

