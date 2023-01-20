Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    H&HS BN Obstacle Course on New River

    NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jack Gnosca and Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine administrative specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, run through the obstacle course on MCAS New River, in Jacksonville North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2022. H&HS used the obstacle course to reinforce esprit de corps and build camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 16:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871362
    VIRIN: 230120-M-EM580-1001
    Filename: DOD_109419736
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NEW RIVER, NC, US 

    This work, H&HS BN Obstacle Course on New River, by SSgt Jack Gnosca and LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

