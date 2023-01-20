U.S. Marine administrative specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, run through the obstacle course on MCAS New River, in Jacksonville North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2022. H&HS used the obstacle course to reinforce esprit de corps and build camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 16:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871362
|VIRIN:
|230120-M-EM580-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109419736
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|NEW RIVER, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, H&HS BN Obstacle Course on New River, by SSgt Jack Gnosca and LCpl Zachary Zephir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT