H&HS BN Obstacle Course on New River

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871362" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine administrative specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, run through the obstacle course on MCAS New River, in Jacksonville North Carolina, Jan. 20, 2022. H&HS used the obstacle course to reinforce esprit de corps and build camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)