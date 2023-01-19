Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-174 FARP

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 conduct a Forward Arming and Refueling Point practical application exercise during a MAWTS-1 hosted FARP practitioner's course. Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2023. During the exercise, Marines established a FARP in order to provide expeditionary refueling to U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871360
    VIRIN: 230119-M-IO954-1001
    Filename: DOD_109419722
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, MWSS-174 FARP, by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

