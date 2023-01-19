U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 conduct a Forward Arming and Refueling Point practical application exercise during a MAWTS-1 hosted FARP practitioner's course. Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 19, 2023. During the exercise, Marines established a FARP in order to provide expeditionary refueling to U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 18:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871360
|VIRIN:
|230119-M-IO954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109419722
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-174 FARP, by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT