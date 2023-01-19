Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New SAPR satellite office opening

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Kirtland opened a new satellite SAPR office in the Kirtland dorms at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2023. This new office allows dorm residents easy and convenient access to a SAPR office. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 16:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871359
    VIRIN: 230119-F-ST571-1001
    Filename: DOD_109419681
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    SAPR
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Team Kirtland

