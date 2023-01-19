Team Kirtland opened a new satellite SAPR office in the Kirtland dorms at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 19, 2023. This new office allows dorm residents easy and convenient access to a SAPR office. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 16:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871359
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-ST571-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109419681
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New SAPR satellite office opening, by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
