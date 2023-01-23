Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Col. Hedrick speaks on gratitude

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    CH Col Doug Hedrick, Command Chaplain of the Army Reserve Aviation
    Command, shares the importance of gratitude and a healthy perspective on
    life.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 16:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871358
    VIRIN: 230123-A-XX123-323
    Filename: DOD_109419646
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Col. Hedrick speaks on gratitude, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Grateful
    Thankful

