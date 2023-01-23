Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall announce plans for an Air Force research center at Howard University, the service’s first at a historically Black college or university.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 15:23
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|871354
|Filename:
|DOD_109419474
|Length:
|00:35:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Leaders Announce Research Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT