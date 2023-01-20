Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! B-Roll

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Training Wing honorary commanders visited our wingmen at Dyess Air Force Base, Jan. 20th.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871352
    VIRIN: 230120-F-QS607-2001
    Filename: DOD_109419466
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Training Wing honorary commanders take flight! B-Roll, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dyess AFB
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Honorary Commanders
    Community Partnership

