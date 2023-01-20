Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL Scott Anderson retirement

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Michelle Miller 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    COL Scott Anderson retires during a ceremony held Jan. 20 at Redstone Arsenal's the Summit. MG Rob Barrie presided over the ceremony and presented numerous awards and mementos in honor of Anderson's 30 years of service in the U.S. Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871342
    VIRIN: 230120-A-JN225-0001
    Filename: DOD_109419213
    Length: 01:01:51
    Location: US

    TAGS

    PEO Aviation, Retirement, ScottAnderson

