    DTRA Ribbon Cutting on New South African Training Center

    SOUTH AFRICA

    01.23.2023

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Members of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) recently participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating completion of a construction project of the Regional Diagnostic Demonstration Center (RDDC) or “Training Center” at South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in Johannesburg, Dec. 9

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 12:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 871335
    VIRIN: 230123-D-HT311-174
    Filename: DOD_109418968
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ZA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTRA Ribbon Cutting on New South African Training Center, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ribbon cutting
    CTR
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    weeklyvideos
    Cooperative Threat Reduction

