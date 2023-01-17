2023 Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 325th Medical Group celebrates Biomedical Sciences Corps during BCS Appreciation Week Jan. 23-27 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20, 2022. This week is to honor the Enlisted, Officer and Civilian members that provide full-spectrum Allied-Health support to optimize the health and readiness to all they serve. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)