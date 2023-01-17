Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Medical Group celebrates Biomedical Sciences Corps during BCS Appreciation Week Jan. 23-27 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20, 2022. This week is to honor the Enlisted, Officer and Civilian members that provide full-spectrum Allied-Health support to optimize the health and readiness to all they serve. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 871325
    VIRIN: 230120-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_109418650
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical
    Officers
    ACC
    Tyndall
    BSC

