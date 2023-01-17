2023 Biomedical Science Corps Appreciation Week

The 325th Medical Group celebrates Biomedical Sciences Corps during BCS Appreciation Week Jan. 23-27 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 20, 2022. This week is to honor the Enlisted, Officer and Civilian members that provide full-spectrum Allied-Health support to optimize the health and readiness to all they serve. (Video by U.S. Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 11:10
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|871325
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109418650
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
