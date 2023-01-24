A Calling, A Purpose, A Nurse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The practice of nursing at IACH's Emergency Room has no parallel in a civilian hospital. At IACH, nurses have the privilege of caring for individuals who have promised to lay down their lives in service to the nation. Melanie Hickman shares her story of nursing at IACH.