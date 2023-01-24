Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Calling, A Purpose, A Nurse

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    The practice of nursing at IACH's Emergency Room has no parallel in a civilian hospital. At IACH, nurses have the privilege of caring for individuals who have promised to lay down their lives in service to the nation. Melanie Hickman shares her story of nursing at IACH.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

