    Always Ready, Always There (National Guard Overview)

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard is 20 percent of our Joint Force. We are Always Ready, Always There to deter, or fight and win our nation’s wars. Our military-acquired skills and equipment also mean we stand ready for no-notice response to natural or manmade disasters right here at home. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    National Guard
    Army National Guard

