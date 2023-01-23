1st Lt. Jessica Romero reflects on her CIOR MILCOMP experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Jessica Romero, 416th Theater Engineer Command, reflects on her experience during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP). This competition is an annual reserve military competition with NATO member states and other participating nations with 34 countries in total, representing 1.3 million reservists. The MILCOMP, which has been held since 1957, is a military pentathlon testing service members in pistol and rifle marksmanship, land and water obstacles and orienteering.