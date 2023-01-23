Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Lt. Jessica Romero reflects on her CIOR MILCOMP experience

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    1st Lt. Jessica Romero, 416th Theater Engineer Command, reflects on her experience during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition (CIOR MILCOMP). This competition is an annual reserve military competition with NATO member states and other participating nations with 34 countries in total, representing 1.3 million reservists. The MILCOMP, which has been held since 1957, is a military pentathlon testing service members in pistol and rifle marksmanship, land and water obstacles and orienteering.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:19
    TAGS

    NATO
    Army Reserve
    competition
    Army Newswire
    CIOR22

