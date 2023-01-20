A Battery, 3rd Battalion 265th Air Defense Artillery Departure Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1Lt. Chard Phebe, executive officer with Alpha Battery 3-265th, 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, describes the unit's mission for their upcoming deployment to Central Europe. On Friday, January 20, 2023, over 70 Soldiers with A/3-265th ADA gathered in front of friends and family during a departure ceremony for their deployment where they will provide Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities as part of Operation Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Video by Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo).