A Battery, 3rd Battalion 265th Air Defense Artillery Departure Ceremony

1Lt. Chard Phebe, executive officer with Alpha Battery 3-265th, 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, describes the unit's mission for their upcoming deployment to Central Europe. On Friday, January 20, 2023, over 70 Soldiers with A/3-265th ADA gathered in front of friends and family during a departure ceremony for their deployment where they will provide Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities as part of Operation Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Video by Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo).
|01.20.2023
|01.23.2023 12:35
|Interviews
|871315
|230120-A-RR522-386
|DOD_109418431
|00:01:11
|SARASOTA, FL, US
|SARASOTA, FL, US
|1
|1
