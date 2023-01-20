Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Battery, 3rd Battalion 265th Air Defense Artillery Departure Ceremony

    SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Video by Sgt. Pedro Arroyo 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    1Lt. Chard Phebe, executive officer with Alpha Battery 3-265th, 164th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade, describes the unit's mission for their upcoming deployment to Central Europe. On Friday, January 20, 2023, over 70 Soldiers with A/3-265th ADA gathered in front of friends and family during a departure ceremony for their deployment where they will provide Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities as part of Operation Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Video by Sgt. Pedro A. Arroyo).

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 12:35
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SARASOTA, FL, US 
    Hometown: SARASOTA, FL, US

    This work, A Battery, 3rd Battalion 265th Air Defense Artillery Departure Ceremony, by SGT Pedro Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    departure ceremony
    Army
    National Guard
    deployment
    Florida Army National Guard
    3-265th ADA

