Martin Luther King Jr. Observance (B-Roll)

The 18th Military Police Brigade hosted an observance at the Tower Barracks Theater, honoring the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The observance highlighted the achievements, Dr. King accomplished during his advocacy for equality.



This video was filmed on January 12, 2023

Video by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Paul Abacon, AFN Bavaria