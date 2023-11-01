Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLK Observance B-Roll

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    01.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Daugherty 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Stuttgart community members marched through Washington Square on Patch Barracks to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This holiday marks a time to celebrate societal progress and reflect upon injustices and inequalities everywhere.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 04:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871306
    VIRIN: 230111-A-TG353-878
    Filename: DOD_109418071
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    This work, MLK Observance B-Roll, by SGT Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLK Martin Luther King jr

