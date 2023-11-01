Stuttgart community members marched through Washington Square on Patch Barracks to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This holiday marks a time to celebrate societal progress and reflect upon injustices and inequalities everywhere.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 04:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|871306
|VIRIN:
|230111-A-TG353-878
|Filename:
|DOD_109418071
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MLK Observance B-Roll, by SGT Aaron Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT