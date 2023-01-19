Gulcin Ellis, program director for The University of Maryland Global Campus, was featured on American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2023. Ellis is a recurring guest on the radio show where she provides Airmen information on upcoming classes and tuition assistance opportunities. Ellis’ audiogram promoted the education center’s weekly tuition assistance brief. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 03:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871304
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-CW240-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109418027
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Gulcin Ellis Tuition Assistance Brief, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
