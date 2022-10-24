Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch APC Tour

    LITHUANIA

    10.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristin Savage 

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    Dutch Army Sgt. Koen provides an in-depth tour of a Dutch Boxer, Engineer version. This vehicle is an armoured personnel carrier, used to help Combat Engineers accomplish their tasks and fight with the infantry.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 02:12
    Location: LT

    Combat Engineer

    NATO
    Boxer
    Combat Engineer
    Dutch Army
    Exercise Iron Wolf II
    Armoured Personnel Carrier

