Dutch Army Sgt. Koen provides an in-depth tour of a Dutch Boxer, Engineer version. This vehicle is an armoured personnel carrier, used to help Combat Engineers accomplish their tasks and fight with the infantry.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 02:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871303
|VIRIN:
|221024-F-HE813-466
|Filename:
|DOD_109417993
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Dutch APC Tour, by SSgt Kristin Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Engineer
