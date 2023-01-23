An Operational Security spot highlighting the importance of safeguarding important information.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 00:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|871301
|VIRIN:
|230123-F-FY105-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109417982
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Undercover OPSEC, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT