Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Undercover OPSEC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    An Operational Security spot highlighting the importance of safeguarding important information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 00:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 871301
    VIRIN: 230123-F-FY105-001
    Filename: DOD_109417982
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Undercover OPSEC, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operational Security
    OPSEC
    Jeff
    SPOT
    Big Game
    Cyber awareness Jeff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT