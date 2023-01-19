This spot was created to promote the Education Center on local installations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 20:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|871300
|VIRIN:
|220119-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109417926
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Visit your local Education Center Spot, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT