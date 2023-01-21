Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pool party: Bliss FMWR party pool reopens, 1st AD commanding general highlights quality of life programs

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Joined by fellow leaders from across Fort Bliss, distinguished guests, and families and kids, Maj. Gen. Jim Isenhower III, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, formally re-opened the multi-purpose room at the FMWR Aquatics Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2023.

