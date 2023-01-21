Joined by fellow leaders from across Fort Bliss, distinguished guests, and families and kids, Maj. Gen. Jim Isenhower III, the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, formally re-opened the multi-purpose room at the FMWR Aquatics Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 22, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 17:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871296
|VIRIN:
|230121-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|230121
|Filename:
|DOD_109417883
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pool party: Bliss FMWR party pool reopens, 1st AD commanding general highlights quality of life programs, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT