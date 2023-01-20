Field Hospital Commander on Fort Stewart promoted

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871295" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Edgardo Ramirez leads the 14th Field Hospital, which was activated on Fort Stewart on Aug. 17, 2021. The 14th Combat Support Hospital, originally located at Fort Benning, reflagged as the 14th FH as part of the Army's force design update in pursuit of the Army of 2030 concept. Ramirez oversees the training of the unit so it can provide an expeditionary Role 3 health service support, including early-entry hospitalization, rapidly employable resuscitation and surgery to increase personnel survivability anywhere in the world. Ramirez, who hails from Puerto Rico, assumed command at the unit's activation and has since overseen several field exercises and a team's deployment to provide COVID-19 defense support of civil authorities in Rhode Island. As he received his promotion to colonel on Jan. 20, 2023, he thanked his family, mentors and Soldiers he serves with, acknowledging their role in his personal achievements. Military medical service is ingrained in Ramirez's family, to include his father and aunt.