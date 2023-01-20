Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk's crew interdicted this migrant vessel approximately five miles east of Dry Tortugas, Florida, Jan. 20, 2023. The people were repatriated back to Cuba on Jan. 22, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Mohawk's crew)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
