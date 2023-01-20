Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk's crew interdicted this migrant vessel approximately five miles east of Dry Tortugas, Florida, Jan. 20, 2023. The people were repatriated back to Cuba on Jan. 22, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Coast Guard Mohawk's crew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 871294
    VIRIN: 230122-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109417800
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 68 people to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG OVS LE Migration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT