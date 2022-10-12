Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday Celebration with 155 CSSB At Bob Hope Los Angeles

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Staff Sgt. Regina Andres Villacrusis (155 CSSB S3 Ops NCO) and Mr Leal (155 CSSB BN CCFRG) hosted the non-profit ‘Live the Dream’ event brining together over 750 Soldiers and civilians for the holiday celebration.
    Staff Sgt. Villacrusis joined the Army Reserve 15 years ago because she believed and still believes it is her duty to serve the country and her community.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871292
    VIRIN: 221210-A-PK275-614
    Filename: DOD_109417685
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CA, US

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

