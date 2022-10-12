Staff Sgt. Regina Andres Villacrusis (155 CSSB S3 Ops NCO) and Mr Leal (155 CSSB BN CCFRG) hosted the non-profit ‘Live the Dream’ event brining together over 750 Soldiers and civilians for the holiday celebration.
Staff Sgt. Villacrusis joined the Army Reserve 15 years ago because she believed and still believes it is her duty to serve the country and her community.
|12.10.2022
|01.22.2023 12:16
|Package
|871292
|221210-A-PK275-614
|DOD_109417685
|00:00:59
|CA, US
|0
|0
This work, Holiday Celebration with 155 CSSB At Bob Hope Los Angeles, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
