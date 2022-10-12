Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dining-out at 311 ESC, video #3

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Dining-out was also a moment to recognize individual Soldiers for their outstanding contributions to our organization.
    Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, 311 ESC Commanding General, took a moment to congratulate Capt. Bailey (Army Achievement Medal Award), Capt. Hidalgo (Meritorious Service Medal), 1L Morgan M. Kim (African Lion 22 Army Achievement Medal Award), Sgt. First
    Class Pemell Mabry (Army Achievement Medal Award and Retirement Award after 39 years in service), and Staff Sgt. Victoria Goodlett (Meritorious Service Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, and Retirement Certificate). #vale

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023
    Location: CA, US

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

