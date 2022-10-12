Dining-out was also a moment to recognize individual Soldiers for their outstanding contributions to our organization.
Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, 311 ESC Commanding General, took a moment to congratulate Capt. Bailey (Army Achievement Medal Award), Capt. Hidalgo (Meritorious Service Medal), 1L Morgan M. Kim (African Lion 22 Army Achievement Medal Award), Sgt. First
Class Pemell Mabry (Army Achievement Medal Award and Retirement Award after 39 years in service), and Staff Sgt. Victoria Goodlett (Meritorious Service Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, and Retirement Certificate). #vale
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871291
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-PK275-040
|Filename:
|DOD_109417684
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dining-out at 311 ESC, video #3, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
