Dining-out at 311 ESC, video #3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871291" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dining-out was also a moment to recognize individual Soldiers for their outstanding contributions to our organization.

.

Brig. Gen. John M. Dreska, 311 ESC Commanding General, took a moment to congratulate Capt. Bailey (Army Achievement Medal Award), Capt. Hidalgo (Meritorious Service Medal), 1L Morgan M. Kim (African Lion 22 Army Achievement Medal Award), Sgt. First

Class Pemell Mabry (Army Achievement Medal Award and Retirement Award after 39 years in service), and Staff Sgt. Victoria Goodlett (Meritorious Service Medal, Certificate of Appreciation, and Retirement Certificate). #vale