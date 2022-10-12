Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dining-out at 311 ESC, Video #2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Dining-out is a traditional formal dinner for Army units. We get fancy for our community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871290
    VIRIN: 221210-A-PK275-884
    Filename: DOD_109417683
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dining-out at 311 ESC, Video #2, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT