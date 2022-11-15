Mr. Eric Manalansan taught 311 ESC Soldiers how to use the Defense Travel System (DTS). This class prepared everyone going to train this past summer in Morocco and Tunisia supporting exercise African Lion '22.
Mr. Manalansan has been serving as an ARA (Army Reserve Admin.) for 9 years as a civilian Military Technician, while also continuing in uniform as a part-time Military Police (MP) Staff Sergeant with the 11th MP Brigade.
Mr. Manalansan previously worked with the Department of Homeland Security and joined the 311 ESC in 2013. #vale
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2023 12:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|871289
|VIRIN:
|221115-A-PK275-433
|Filename:
|DOD_109417682
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DTS Class at 311 ESC, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
