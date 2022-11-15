DTS Class at 311 ESC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Eric Manalansan taught 311 ESC Soldiers how to use the Defense Travel System (DTS). This class prepared everyone going to train this past summer in Morocco and Tunisia supporting exercise African Lion '22.



Mr. Manalansan has been serving as an ARA (Army Reserve Admin.) for 9 years as a civilian Military Technician, while also continuing in uniform as a part-time Military Police (MP) Staff Sergeant with the 11th MP Brigade.



Mr. Manalansan previously worked with the Department of Homeland Security and joined the 311 ESC in 2013. #vale