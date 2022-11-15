Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DTS Class at 311 ESC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Mr. Eric Manalansan taught 311 ESC Soldiers how to use the Defense Travel System (DTS). This class prepared everyone going to train this past summer in Morocco and Tunisia supporting exercise African Lion '22.

    Mr. Manalansan has been serving as an ARA (Army Reserve Admin.) for 9 years as a civilian Military Technician, while also continuing in uniform as a part-time Military Police (MP) Staff Sergeant with the 11th MP Brigade.

    Mr. Manalansan previously worked with the Department of Homeland Security and joined the 311 ESC in 2013. #vale

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871289
    VIRIN: 221115-A-PK275-433
    Filename: DOD_109417682
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DTS Class at 311 ESC, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT