    The 950th Maint CO Farewell Ceremony

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    The 950th Maintenance Company recently gathered with family and friends at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside county to say farewell to their Soldiers deploying for a support mission overseas. #VALE

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 12:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 871288
    VIRIN: 221231-A-PK275-171
    Filename: DOD_109417681
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 950th Maint CO Farewell Ceremony, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

