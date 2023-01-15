50th Anniversary of the DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/871287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

More than 500 U.S. and Canadian service members and civilians conquered the Danish Contingent March, DANCON, at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Jan. 15, 2023. The event consisted of a 22-kilometers, roughly 13.6 miles and participants carried at least 22 lbs.



More than 500 participants signed up to earn the medal and certificate, they each had a four-hour time limit to complete the challenge.



The first one to cross the finish line was Spc. Benjamin Noriega, 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and the first female was Capt. Naomi Lyre, 54th Signal Battalion.