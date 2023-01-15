Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50th Anniversary of the DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BEUHRING, KUWAIT

    01.15.2023

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    More than 500 U.S. and Canadian service members and civilians conquered the Danish Contingent March, DANCON, at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Jan. 15, 2023. The event consisted of a 22-kilometers, roughly 13.6 miles and participants carried at least 22 lbs.

    More than 500 participants signed up to earn the medal and certificate, they each had a four-hour time limit to complete the challenge.

    The first one to cross the finish line was Spc. Benjamin Noriega, 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and the first female was Capt. Naomi Lyre, 54th Signal Battalion.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2023
    Date Posted: 01.22.2023 07:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 871287
    VIRIN: 230115-D-VN697-397
    Filename: DOD_109417671
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMP BEUHRING, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th Anniversary of the DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    ASG-KU
    DANCON 2023 Kuwait
    Danish Contingent March 2023 Kuwait

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT