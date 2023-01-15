50th Anniversary of the DANCON, Kuwait, Jan 2023

More than 500 U.S. and Canadian service members and civilians conquered the Danish Contingent March, DANCON, at Camp Beuhring, Kuwait, Jan. 15, 2023. The event consisted of a 22-kilometers, roughly 13.6 miles and participants carried at least 22 lbs.
More than 500 participants signed up to earn the medal and certificate, they each had a four-hour time limit to complete the challenge.
The first one to cross the finish line was Spc. Benjamin Noriega, 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, and the first female was Capt. Naomi Lyre, 54th Signal Battalion.
|01.15.2023
|01.22.2023 07:39
|Newscasts
|871287
|230115-D-VN697-397
|DOD_109417671
|00:01:15
|CAMP BEUHRING, KW
|1
|1
