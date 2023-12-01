MAG-24 Staff Complete MAWTS-1 Senior Watch Officer's Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines from across Marine Aircraft Group 24 participate in a Senior Watch Officer's course hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Instruction Squadron 1, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2023. The purpose of the course was to prepare MAG-24 staff and officers for upcoming exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)