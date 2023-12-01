Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-24 Staff Complete MAWTS-1 Senior Watch Officer's Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines from across Marine Aircraft Group 24 participate in a Senior Watch Officer's course hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Instruction Squadron 1, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2023. The purpose of the course was to prepare MAG-24 staff and officers for upcoming exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.21.2023 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 871284
    VIRIN: 230112-M-IO954-1001
    Filename: DOD_109417402
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Marines
    MAWTS-1
    MCBH
    MAG-24

