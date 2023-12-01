U.S. Marines from across Marine Aircraft Group 24 participate in a Senior Watch Officer's course hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Instruction Squadron 1, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2023. The purpose of the course was to prepare MAG-24 staff and officers for upcoming exercises and operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Chandler Stacy)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2023 16:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|871284
|VIRIN:
|230112-M-IO954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109417402
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAG-24 Staff Complete MAWTS-1 Senior Watch Officer's Course, by Cpl Chandler Stacy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
